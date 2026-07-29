From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/24/2026

West Side- exterior wall is ready for finish applications Third Floor - drywall installation in progress Southwest Corner - stucco final color coating and stone finish installation are nearing completion Northwest Corner - ACM panel installation has started Main Lobby Area - painting activities are progressing Photos Courtesy of Stryker & Co., Inc.



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