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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/24/2026

West Side- exterior wall is ready for finish applicationsWest Side- exterior wall is ready for finish applications

Third Floor - drywall installation in progress

Third Floor - drywall installation in progress

Southwest Corner - stucco final color coating and stone finish installation are nearing completion

Southwest Corner - stucco final color coating and stone finish installation are nearing completion

Northwest Corner - ACM panel installation has started

Northwest Corner - ACM panel installation has started

Main Lobby Area - painting activities are progressing

Main Lobby Area - painting activities are progressing

Photos Courtesy of Stryker & Co., Inc.


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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/24/2026

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