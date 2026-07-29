From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/24/2026
West Side- exterior wall is ready for finish applications
Third Floor - drywall installation in progress
Southwest Corner - stucco final color coating and stone finish installation are nearing completion
Northwest Corner - ACM panel installation has started
Main Lobby Area - painting activities are progressing
Photos Courtesy of Stryker & Co., Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.