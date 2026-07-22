Movie in the Park - West End - 7/24/26

Dear West End Community,

You're invited to join us for another wonderful evening of family fun at Movie in the Park this Friday, July 24, in Nucla Park!

We'll be showing How to Train Your Dragon (2025) beginning at sundown, but the fun starts well before the movie.

Our friends at Family Link will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at 6:30 PM, featuring:

Frito Pies

Chili Dogs

Bowls of Chili

A $5 donation includes your meal and a drink, with proceeds supporting Family Link's community programs.

Beginning at 7:00 PM, FREE backpacks filled with school supplies will be available for Montrose County students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, while supplies last.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and the whole family for a relaxing evening under the stars. We hope you'll come early, enjoy dinner, connect with neighbors, and stay for a fantastic movie.

Montrose West Recreation would also like to thank the Telluride Foundation and the West End Pay It Forward Trust for their generous support of our Movies in the Park series.

We look forward to seeing you Friday evening!

Sincerely,

Miranda Richardson

Executive Director

Montrose West Recreation