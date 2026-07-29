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Notice of Primary Election Ballot Audit

As required by K.S.A. 25-3009, a postelection audit of ballots cast in 1% of precincts in Butler County will begin at 5 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at the Election Office.

No less than two (2) precincts per contested race for this Primary Election will be audited. The precincts and races to be audited will be selected in a random drawing at the start of the audit.

After the audit has been completed, the audit results will be used by the County Board of Canvassers when certifying the official election results.

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Notice of Primary Election Ballot Audit

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