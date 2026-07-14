City of El Dorado Special Question Election

The City of El Dorado has presented a resolution authorizing and providing for the calling of a special question election in the city of El Dorado, Kansas, for the purpose of submitting to the electors of the city the question of imposing a one (1) percent citywide Retailers' Sales Tax for the purpose of supporting Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital; and providing for the giving of notice of said election.

To view the resolution click here .

City of El Dorado website.

Butler County Elections Office webpage.



