City of El Dorado Special Question Election
The City of El Dorado has presented a resolution authorizing and providing for the calling of a special question election in the city of El Dorado, Kansas, for the purpose of submitting to the electors of the city the question of imposing a one (1) percent citywide Retailers' Sales Tax for the purpose of supporting Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital; and providing for the giving of notice of said election.
To view the resolution click here .
Butler County Elections Office webpage.
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