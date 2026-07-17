Notice of Hearing to Exceed RNR

The Butler County Commissioners, serving as the governing body of Butler County, Butler County Fire Districts and Butler County Sewer Districts, will meet on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026, at 6 PM in the Butler County Courthouse located at 205 W Central Ave, El Dorado, Kansas, 670412, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax Revenue Neutral Rates (RNR.) Detailed budget information is available at the Butler County Administrative Office, online and at the meeting .

Proposed Budget 2027 Expenditures and Amount of 2026 Ad Valorem Tax establish the maximum limits of the 2027 budget. The proposed tax rate is subject to change dependent on the final assessed valuation.

View the Notice of Hearing to Exceed Revenue Neutral Rate and Budget Hearing document.

Learn more about the RNR.