BCA achieves CALEA accreditation

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has reached a milestone in its commitment to professional law enforcement standards and excellence in public safety. The BCA has been awarded national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The BCA worked for more than two years to complete the rigorous accreditation review process and is the only law enforcement agency in the state of Minnesota that is currently accredited.

The CALEA accreditation applies to all functions of the BCA. The agency pursued accreditation as part of its effort to promote consistency, transparency and accountability in its work.

“For nearly 100 years, the BCA has worked to deliver exceptional law enforcement services for a safer Minnesota,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “I am proud of our ongoing efforts to meet the highest standards of public safety and want Minnesotans to know that our commitment to excellence will continue.”

Nationally, fewer than 6-percent of law enforcement agencies have received CALEA accreditation.

What does it mean to be CALEA-accredited

Becoming a CALEA-accredited agency is a rigorous, voluntary process that requires:

Comprehensive and uniform written directives that clearly define authority, performance and responsibilities

Reports and analyzes to make fact-based and informed management decisions

Preparedness to address natural or man-made critical incidents

Community relationship-building and maintenance

Independent review by subject matter experts

Continuous pursuit of excellence through annual reviews and other assessment measures

Once earned, CALEA accreditation standards must be maintained and demonstrated to achieve annual reaccreditation.

The BCA is grateful to Governor Walz and the Legislature for supporting the BCA’s pursuit of CALEA accreditation. Including funding in the 2024 budget helped ensure that the agency had the resources necessary to complete the accreditation process.

About CALEA

CALEA was established in 1979 to set professional standards for police agencies. It was created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Learn more about CALEA on the CALEA website.