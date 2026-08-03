One application, countless possibilities

Every trooper has a story about how they got here. As the Minnesota State Patrol opens applications for its 2026 traditional trooper program, we’re looking for those already serving in law enforcement who are ready for their next challenge, as well as individuals who are Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) licensed or will be POST-eligible by academy graduation. For those thinking about applying to the Minnesota State Patrol, that decision can lead to a career filled with opportunity, purpose and growth.

Just ask Sgt. Jim Lanoue.

Sgt. Jim Lanoue early in his career, when he was working on the road as a trooper.

Ten years ago, Lanoue was not even sure he’d make it into the academy. After applying to the State Patrol, he was selected as an alternate and he waited, hoping a spot would open.

Then, on the first day of the academy, Lanoue’s phone rang, and he was asked if he could report to Camp Ripley, where the academy is held.

“I told them I’d tie up a few loose ends and I’d be there,” Lanoue recalled.

That phone call changed the course of his career, and it all started with one application.

There’s no single path

Lanoue’s journey to the State Patrol was not a straight line.

After high school, he studied law enforcement before life took him in a different direction. He worked several jobs in the energy industry while also working as a firefighter. At age 30, he returned to college, completed his degree and became Minnesota POST-eligible.

Lanoue’s story reflects what the Minnesota State Patrol sees every hiring cycle. Applicants come from many different backgrounds. Some are recent graduates. Others are experienced law enforcement officers looking for a new challenge. And some spend years in other professions before deciding to pursue a career they’ve always wanted.

The road is where every trooper begins

Every graduate of the Minnesota State Patrol’s academy starts their career as a road trooper. That’s where troopers build skills, confidence and experience.

For Lanoue, those years on the road opened doors he never expected. He became a drug recognition evaluator, using specialized training to recognize drug impairment to help keep dangerous drivers off Minnesota’s roads. He later completed the rigorous training to become a certified crash reconstructionist, helping determine what factors contributed to serious and fatal crashes. Those experiences eventually led to his current role as a district investigator. He now handles complex cases, including serious and fatal crashes, and works with investigators, families and other agencies to help uncover what happened.

“I’ve always been drawn to specialty roles,” he said. “Crash reconstruction challenged me because it’s like putting together a puzzle. You gather evidence, put the pieces together and figure out what happened.”

While every career begins on the road, the opportunities to grow are extensive. The Minnesota State Patrol offers specialty assignments in areas such as crash reconstruction, commercial vehicle enforcement, flight, K-9, investigations, training and many others. Those opportunities are earned through experience, initiative and a commitment to continuous learning.

“You have to be willing to take on additional training, show your interest and challenge yourself,” Lanoue said.

Making a difference

Now, as a district investigator, Sgt. Jim Lanoue assists in solving complex cases, including serious and fatal crashes.

For Lanoue, one of the most fulfilling parts of his job goes beyond simply solving cases. It’s helping people find answers.

“Something like a serious or fatal crash happens and it completely changes a family’s world,” he said. “Sometimes it can take months to complete an investigation. But being able to sit down with them, answer their questions and help them understand what happened gives them some closure. That’s rewarding for me.”

He also appreciated the variety the job offered back when he was a trooper working on the roads in southwestern Minnesota.

“The autonomy is one of the things I enjoyed the most,” Lanoue said. “You make your day what it is. Some days I wanted to work the roads in a town. Other days I wanted to work the interstate. You have the freedom to do that. You get to be proactive, work with different agencies and really make the job your own.”

Apply today

For anyone considering joining the Minnesota State Patrol, Lanoue has one piece of advice.

“Do a ride-along with a trooper,” he said. “See what this job is really like. Ask questions. It’s different from other types of law enforcement, and the best way to know if it’s right for you is to experience it firsthand.”

The Minnesota State Patrol is accepting applications for the traditional trooper program from August 3 through August 30, 2026.

This program is designed for licensed peace officers and individuals who are POST-eligible or who will become POST-eligible by the time they graduate from the Minnesota State Patrol Academy.

If you’re ready to build a career dedicated to service, professionalism and protecting the people of Minnesota, now is the time to take your next step.

Apply here before 11:59 p.m. on August 30, 2026.