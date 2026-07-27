Working behind the scenes of Minnesota’s wildfire response

When wildfires ignite across northern Minnesota, the response stretches far beyond the frontlines.

Inside the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), the work is quieter — but just as critical.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines an EOC as the physical location where the coordination of information and resources to support incident management (on-scene operations) activities takes place.

In Minnesota, that location is a Blaine facility, just over a year old, where representatives from state, local, federal, tribal and non-profit agencies can gather with one shared mission: protecting the state’s residents, visitors and businesses.

That includes the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Minnesota Pollution and Control Agency (MPCA), Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and more.

“Each agency looks at disaster response through a different lens,” Allison Farole, director of Homeland Security of Emergency Management (HSEM), said. “When you put those lenses together, you see the situation more clearly.”

Situation briefings are held every day, at least twice a day, where those on the ground and at the SEOC can give necessary updates to all involved.

Maps are updated in real time. Weather forecasts are analyzed. Resource requests are filled. Evacuation plans are coordinated. Damage assessments and cost impacts are identified.

Every conversation helps ensure responders Up North have the people, equipment and information they need.

And the work isn’t just focused on immediate response — it’s also about planning ahead and preparing for long-term needs and recovery efforts. Once the flames have been extinguished and the fires are contained, damaged communities are left behind needing to rebuild.

Through damage assessments, determinations can be made regarding which areas might qualify for state or federal assistance. Partnerships with public and private-sector organizations also ensure affected residents and businesses are supported long-term if necessary.

Wildfires don't recognize jurisdictional boundaries, and neither does Minnesota's response. The SEOC brings together experts from across government and emergency management to make decisions quickly, solve problems collaboratively and keep communities informed as conditions change.

“Disasters start and end locally, but when needed, the state helps in many ways,” Farole said. “We’re able to lead the coordination of resources to help these communities not only survive, but eventually, recover.”

While aircraft fly overhead and crews work around the clock near the Canadian border, another team is working just as tirelessly behind the scenes — coordinating logistics, anticipating challenges and ensuring every available resource is ready when it's needed.