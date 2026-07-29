Reps. Lehman, Sweet: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Wells County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) and Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Choosing to become a teacher is a commitment to serving others, and I believe that's something worth investing in," Lehman said. "These students have worked hard to earn this opportunity, and I hope this scholarship gives them the ability to focus on becoming the kind of educators who will make a difference in the classroom."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Anakin Eguia, Bluffton High School;

Kale Fuess, Norwell High School;

Baylee Green, Bluffton High School;

Elijah Jacob, Norwell High School;

Emmaline Johnson, Norwell High School;

Emerson Meredith, Norwell High School;

Caroline Ripperger, Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School;

Ashley Schoeff, Bluffton High School;

Emily Steffen, Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School; and

Cristin Springer, Norwell High School.

Sweet said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Our state is filled with talented young Hoosiers who are dedicated to teaching," Sweet said. "These scholarships build on that tradition by empowering future educators as they prepare to lead in the classroom."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) represents House District 79,

which includes all of Adams County, and portions of Jay and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.