Reps. Sweet, Snow: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Wabash County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) and Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Our state is filled with talented young Hoosiers who are dedicated to teaching," Sweet said. "These scholarships build on that tradition by empowering future educators as they prepare to lead in the classroom."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Hailey Collins, Southwood Jr-Sr High School;

Kyara Gibson, Whitko Jr-Sr High School;

Liam Kreps-Miller, Manchester Jr-Sr High School;

Natalie Naillieux, Wabash High School; and

Sophia Temple, Southwood Jr-Sr High School.

Snow said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Providing scholarships is one way to support the next generation of Indiana educators," Snow said. "Congratulations to these students and I am confident they will make a positive impact in classrooms across our state."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) represents House District 22,

which includes portions of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.