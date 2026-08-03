Prototek Appoints Madan Mathevan as Chief Executive Officer

Madan Mathevan, Prototek CEO Prototek Full-Color logo

Prototek, a leading national provider of advanced on-demand manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Madan Mathevan as CEO.

Prototek has a strong foundation and an outstanding team. I look forward to building on that momentum as we expand into new markets while continuing to deliver quality and innovation.” — Madan Mathevan, Prototek CEO

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathevan brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in precision manufacturing, with a career spanning aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and other advanced manufacturing markets. Prior to joining Prototek, he served as President of the Fastener Division at MW Components, where he led a multi-site organization focused on strategic growth, operational excellence, and commercial performance. He previously held leadership roles as Vice President of the Fastener Division at MW Components and General Manager of Sussex Wire.As Chief Executive Officer, Mathevan will lead Prototek's continued growth and strategic direction, building on the company's reputation for engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and customer-focused solutions. His experience leading complex manufacturing organizations, integrating multi-site operations, and developing high-performing teams will support Prototek's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative manufacturing solutions and exceptional service to its customers."Prototek has a strong foundation — deep manufacturing expertise and a talented, experienced team. The company has earned a reputation for combining engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to solve difficult problems for our customers. I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to build on that momentum, strengthen those partnerships, and ensure we deliver the quality, responsiveness, and innovation our customers depend on as we expand into new markets," said Mathevan.Mathevan holds an MBA from Temple University, a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision-machined sheet metal-fabricated , and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, ITAR registered, and NIST 800-171/CMMC Level 2 C3PAO-certified, with compliance capabilities that support customers in highly regulated industries.

Prototek is about innovation to scale for our customers.

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