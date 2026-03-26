John Sidorowicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Prototek Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek welcomes John Sidorowicz as Chief Commercial Officer. This role will guide commercial strategy and strengthen customer engagement, quoting, and ops.

What attracted me to Prototek is the chance to work with a company that already has a strong foundation and meaningful capability across the business.” — John Sidorowicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Prototek

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek, a nationwide leader in digital manufacturing services, is proud to announce the appointment of John Sidorowicz as Chief Commercial Officer. In this leadership role, John will lead the company’s commercial strategy, focusing on improving customer engagement, strengthening commercial processes, and aligning sales, marketing, quoting, and operational execution to support Prototek’s continued growth.John joins Prototek with more than 20 years of experience across digital manufacturing and production services. His background spans commercial leadership, operations, quoting systems, and process development, giving him a practical understanding of how customer needs, internal processes, and manufacturing execution must work together to drive performance.He began his career at Quickparts, where he gained early experience in on-demand manufacturing, and later spent more than a decade at Xcentric Mold & Engineering, where he supported the company’s growth in rapid injection molding and prototyping. Following Xcentric’s acquisition by Quickparts in 2022, he continued in leadership roles focused on integration, quoting efficiency, process alignment, and collaboration across commercial and operational teams.John is recognized for building systems and cross-functional alignment that improve responsiveness, scalability, and customer engagement in high-mix, fast-turn manufacturing environments. His experience brings a strong fit to Prototek’s growth strategy and customer-focused operating model.“We are excited to welcome John Sidorowicz to Prototek as our Chief Commercial Officer,” said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek. “John brings a rare combination of commercial leadership, operational understanding, and process discipline. He understands how strong customer relationships, efficient internal systems, and execution on the manufacturing floor must work together to create a better customer experience and support long-term growth. We look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to strengthen and scale the business.”“What attracted me to Prototek is the chance to work with a company that already has a strong foundation and meaningful capability across the business,” said John Sidorowicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Prototek. “My focus has always been on helping organizations create better connections between what customers need, how teams work together, and how the business delivers. When those things are aligned, you create momentum for growth, a better customer experience, and stronger execution across the board. I’m excited to join the team and help build on that in a way that is practical, disciplined, and centered on customer success.”About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision- machined sheet metal-fabricated , and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, ITAR registered, and NIST 800-171/CMMC Level 2 C3PAO-certified, with compliance capabilities that support customers in highly regulated industries.

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