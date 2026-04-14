Prototek Achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 C3PAO Certification and Expands Prototek IQ to Support ITAR-Compliant Projects

Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo CMMC Level 2

As a trusted aerospace and defense supplier, achieving CMMC Level 2 is a crucial milestone for Prototek. Our customers rely on us for mission-critical programs where performance and security matter.” — Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek, a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services from prototyping through production and subassemblies, today announced two major advancements in its defense-ready capabilities: achieving Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 C3PAO certification and expanding its Prototek IQ platform to support ITAR-compliant CNC machining and sheet metal projects.These milestones strengthen Prototek’s position as a trusted partner to the aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated industries that require secure, compliant, and scalable manufacturing solutions.CMMC Level 2 Certification: Strengthening Cybersecurity for Defense Programs:Prototek’s CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, validated by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), confirms full compliance with NIST SP 800-171 requirements for safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).“As a trusted supplier to aerospace and defense customers, achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a critical milestone for Prototek,” said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek. “Our customers rely on us for mission-critical programs where performance, security, and delivery matter. We understand the importance of that mission and the responsibility that comes with it. This certification reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive data while delivering the quality and execution our customers expect.”The certification is implemented across Prototek’s One Company operating model, ensuring consistent cybersecurity standards across its national manufacturing footprint.Prototek IQ Expansion: Enabling Secure, Digital Access for ITAR Projects:Prototek also announced that its proprietary digital quoting platform, Prototek IQ, now supports ITAR-compliant CNC machining and sheet metal projects, enabling customers to securely quote and order regulated components through a streamlined digital workflow.This enhancement allows customers to move more quickly from design to production while meeting strict regulatory and security requirements.Key capabilities include:• Instant quoting for CNC machining and precision sheet metal.• Secure, ITAR-compliant workflows for defense and aerospace applications.• Integrated project management from design through production.• Rapid lead times with high-precision manufacturing execution.“Our goal with Prototek IQ is to simplify the customer experience without compromising compliance or performance,” said Mitchell Eaton, Director of Product at Prototek. “Adding ITAR capabilities allows customers to securely engage with us on their most sensitive and complex programs through a modern digital interface.”Advancing the U.S. Industrial Base:With increasing demand across defense programs—including munitions, aerospace platforms, and autonomous systems—Prototek’s investments in cybersecurity and digital manufacturing position the company to support both prototype and production-scale requirements with speed, reliability, and compliance.About Prototek:Prototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services supporting both prototyping and production. Capabilities include precision CNC machining, complex sheet metal fabrication additive manufacturing , and value-added assembly.The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including aerospace and defense, medical technology, industrial, electronics, robotics, and consumer products. Prototek operates manufacturing facilities across the United States, including New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, and Pennsylvania, and is supported by a robust outsourcing business offering qualified domestic and global sourcing options, enabling scalable, supply chain-resilient solutions.Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D-certified, ITAR-registered, NIST SP 800-171-compliant, CMMC 2.0 Level 2 C3PAO-certified, and DFARS-compliant.

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