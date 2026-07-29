Henry County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Henry County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"A good education gives students the opportunity to build better futures for themselves and their communities," said State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown). "It's great to see these young Hoosiers are receiving the support they need to continue their academics and prepare for careers that will strengthen Indiana for years to come."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Cameron Brewer, Knightstown High School;

Audrey Cooper, Shenandoah High School; and

Kaylen Lynch, Shenandoah High School.

"Indiana's future depends on attracting talented youth to the teaching profession," said State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City). "These scholarship recipients have earned an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll make in our schools."

State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"The dedication these recipients have shown in earning this scholarship is commendable," Barrett said. "This funding can help ease financial pressures they may face in college, allowing them to focus on learning skills to encourage, challenge and inspire future Hoosier students."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

-30-

State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond) represents House District 56,

which includes Wayne County and portions of Henry County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.