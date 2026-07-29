Commons: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Benton and Warren County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"As a teacher, I understand the challenges young professionals and students face when choosing to become an educator," Commons said. "I encourage any student thinking of pursuing teaching to apply for this great opportunity."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Anna Hagen, Benton Central Jr-Sr High School;

Conner Winder, Seeger Memorial Jr-Sr High School; and

Ella Budreau, Benton Central Jr-Sr High School.

Commons said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.