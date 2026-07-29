School Bus Road to close for pipe replacement in Louisa County

CULPEPER – Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of Route 767 (School Bus Road) in Louisa County to replace a drainage pipe.

School Bus Road will be closed to through traffic near Laura Creek Road for approximately one week. Access to properties on either side of the work zone will be maintained for local traffic.

Motorists will follow a signed detour using Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) and Route 33 (Jefferson Highway).

The road is expected to reopen by Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. Drivers should use caution near the work zone and follow posted detour signs

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.