Old Centralia Road closing daily August 3-5 in Chesterfield County for pipe replacement project

Update (July 29): This work has been rescheduled for August 10–12 to avoid disruption to the nearby early voting location.

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 609 (Old Centralia Road) between Route 10 (West Hundred Road) and Route 144 (Chester Road) in Chesterfield County for a pipe replacement project. Weather permitting, closures will be daily August 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Work will be performed between addresses 11471 and 11501 Old Centralia Road.

Residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detours along Chester and West Hundred roads.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.