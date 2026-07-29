East Wythe Street Ramp to I-85 and I-95 South Closed July 31-August 3

RICHMOND – In the city of Petersburg, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and its contractor, will close the eastbound Route 460 Business (East Wythe Street) ramp to I-85 and I-95 south starting at 7 p.m. on July 31 through 7 a.m. on August 3 for bridge repairs.

Motorists should follow the posted detour:

Travel east on East Wythe Street, north on South Crater Road, and west on East Washington Street to the on-ramp for southbound I-85 and I-95.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.