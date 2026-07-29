Jasper County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29,2026) – Savannah Haskell of Rensselaer Central High School and Coralee Dyke of DeMotte Christian High School are among this year's recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"This scholarship is a great opportunity for driven students to kickstart their careers in education," said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). "Having served as a teacher, I know the dedication and passion needed by our educators to excel in the classroom."

"As a teacher, I understand the challenges young professionals and students face when choosing to become an educator," said State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport). "I encourage any student thinking of pursuing teaching to apply for this great opportunity."

State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Congratulations to the local students committed to teaching Hoosier children," Culp said. "We need more people willing to be future leaders in our schools and these scholarships are just one way Indiana invests in teachers."

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.