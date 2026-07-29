Marion County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Marion County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"This program continues to grow every year and has helped so many Hoosier students aspiring to become teachers pay for their education," said State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), chair of the House Education Committee. "Indiana is blessed with countless talented educators thanks to this scholarship."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Charles Allison, Ben Davis High School;

Damariz Alvarado, Decatur Central High School;

Alaysha Barnette, Beech Grove High School;

Paige Broviak, Franklin Central High School;

Ariel Cade, Victory College Prep High School;

Nicolette Dukehart, North Central High School;

Kayla Gaspar, Ben Davis High School;

Morgan Harmon, Southport High School;

Bryce Kennedy, Ben Davis High School;

Kayla Losh, Ben Davis High School;

Nathan Meyer, Covenant Christian High School;

Sonya Rees, Southport High School;

Madison Sewell, Franklin Central High School; and

Jocelyn Vandeventer, Decatur Central High School.

"It's great to see so many students pursuing a career in education," said State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis), who serves on the House Education Committee. "Our classrooms will be in good hands when these young Hoosiers are ready to take over."

State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

“We want some of our best and brightest students teaching the next generation of Hoosiers,” said Ireland, who serves on the House Education Committee. “This scholarship helps them earn their degrees while building a strong pipeline of talented educators for Indiana classrooms.”

"Programs like the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship show what can happen when we identify talented students early and give them support to pursue their goals," said State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers). "These scholarship recipients have already demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence, and I look forward to seeing the impact they have in Indiana classrooms."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 91,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 90,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 93,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.