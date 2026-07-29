ADOT brings back Safety Message Contest

PHOENIX – For the tenth year, the Arizona Department of Transportation is asking the public to create and submit engaging traffic safety messages in its Safety Message Contest.

Entries can be submitted through Aug. 4 at azdot.gov/SignContest.

The contest gives Arizonans a chance to see their engaging traffic safety message displayed on ADOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs and, in the process, get motorists thinking and talking about safe driving behaviors.

“This contest is a way to engage Arizonans about the safe driving choices we all need to make behind the wheel,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We all need to think twice about choosing to speed or driving recklessly or distracted, and I can’t wait to see the engaging messages the public creates.”

Here’s how the contest works:

Submit ideas: Enter as many traffic safety message ideas as you can come up with at azdot.gov/SignContest through Aug. 4.

Vote on finalists: ADOT will select at least 10 finalists for the public to vote on.

Winners displayed: The two messages that get the most votes will be the winners and appear on overhead boards on Arizona’s highways.

Keep these guidelines in mind when crafting a message:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can accommodate 3 lines, 18 characters per line.

#Hashtags, phone numbers, emojis and website addresses are not allowed.

Ampersands (&) can save character space.

ADOT displays these traffic safety messages as part of an ongoing effort to engage Arizonans about making safer decisions behind the wheel. Crashes don’t just happen. They’re the result of choices. According to national crash data, about 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions — meaning drivers choosing to speed, drive distracted or impaired.