ADOT joins nationwide campaign to prevent bridge strikes

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is supporting a nationwide public safety campaign that aims to raise awareness about how drivers can safely pass under low clearance bridges and avoid preventable crashes.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign is a multi-state effort that encourages drivers to check that their vehicle is not too tall to safely fit under bridges that extend over the highway.

These types of overhead collisions, known as bridge strikes, not only cause damage to vehicles and infrastructure, but also create traffic delays and put motorists and first responders at risk.

Drivers are responsible for knowing the height of their vehicle and paying attention to posted bridge heights. Drivers should always watch for and follow signage indicating bridge heights and not rely on directions provided by navigation devices or apps.

Costs to repair damage to highway infrastructure due to bridge strikes can add up quickly. During the last two fiscal years, ADOT’s Insurance Recovery Team processed 14 bridge strike claims and recouped more than $2.9 million from individuals or insurance firms responsible for damage to the highway system.

Crash data shows that drivers may not always consider vehicle height and related restrictions during operation. For example, a typical 26-foot moving truck may have a height ranging from 11 feet to 13 feet and 6 inches or taller.

Drivers should keep the following tips in mind to help prevent bridge strikes:

Measure the vehicle height or check the sticker inside the vehicle for max height.

Check the height of trailers and loads and properly secure loads before entering the highway.

Do not rely on GPS: Stay alert for height warning signs before bridges and overpasses.

Drivers can check their route for certain restrictions before hitting the road on Arizona's Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov. Toggle on "Trucker Mode" at the bottom of the screen and click on the "truck restrictions" icon on the map to view if a route contains specific weight, length, width, height restrictions and other requirements.

If drivers inadvertently approach a low clearance bridge or overpass:

Do not proceed.

Stop on the shoulder if it’s safe and practical.

Turn hazard lights on.

Call 911 and wait for assistance.

ADOT, along with several other state transportation agencies are adopting the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign with the support of The Eastern Transportation Coalition (TETC), a partnership of 19 states and Washington, D.C., focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. This initiative builds on TETC’s 2025 corridor-wide campaign, which served as the vanguard for this multi-state collaborative work.