Then and now: Route 66 Old Trails Garage and Store

Celebrating both the centennial of Route 66 and the semiquincentennial of America (that’s right, there’s a word for a 250-year anniversary) has made some of us at ADOT sentimental. In honor of the major anniversary coming up for Route 66, we’ve decided to look back on one of the iconic stops along the route that still stands proud to this day.

The photo above, courtesy of the Arizona Memory Project, depicts the Old Trails Garage in the 1920s, about six years after it was built. This northwestern Arizona treasure is located in Kingman, on Andy Devine Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets, next to the historic Brunswick Hotel.

Much like ADOT, the garage prided itself on providing quality services to drivers, with the proprietors promoting their business with the motto, “When we satisfy you, we make a booster. Give us a try.” The store advertised products like auto accessories, hardware, paints, both screen and chicken wire, and more, making it a one-stop shop for those driving along Route 66 in its prime.

This landmark remains a historic reminder of Route 66’s heyday. Tall as ever, the building now features a sharp white coat of paint and a mural resembling the interior of the garage. The building also has calligraphy of different vehicle brands and the year it was established. It provides a glimpse for all those traveling “The Mother Road” of what this building, and the ones that surround it, may have looked like when Route 66 was in its prime.

ADOT is proud of its role in maintaining portions of Route 66, with Arizona offering roughly 250 driveable miles of the route, including 158 miles between Topock and Seligman, the longest remaining uninterrupted stretch.

If you’re interested in checking out the Old Trails Garage yourself, or if you’re just in the mood to celebrate the Route 66 centennial, check out upcoming events in Kingman.