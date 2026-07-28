As we continue recovering together as a community from the Willow Fire, Lake County Office of Emergency Management is hosting a Community Resource Event to connect you with local resources, support, and information - all in one place.
Information will be available on financial assistance, behavioral health support, housing, food resources, or just answers to questions about the fire's impact and recovery efforts, our partner organizations will be on-site to answer questions in an informal, drop-in format - no big presentations, just conversations.
Location - Fire Station 2, 141 County Road 10
Date - Monday, August 3
Time - 6 - 8 PM
Come by anytime, no appointment needed.
We'll have local agencies, support services, and community organizations ready to answer questions and connect you with resources.
We know recovery looks different for everyone, and we're here to help however we can.
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Willow Fire Community Resiliency + Information Event - August 3
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