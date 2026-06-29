Willow Fire Information / Información sobre el Incendio Willow

Willow Fire Information

Community members should refer to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management webpage and social media pages for the most accurate and up-to-date information, including evacuation notices, road closures, sheltering information, animal evacuation resources, and fire updates.

Evacuation Map

Red zone = Mandatory Evacuation Zone

Yellow zone = Pre-Evacuation Zone

Black lines = Road closures

Lake County Office of Emergency Management Facebook (Fire Info)

Sign up for Emergency Alerts (Ensure your phone's settings allow for emergency alerts)

Watch Duty - Willow Fire (turn incident notifications on)

During this emergency event, residents and visitors are encouraged to stay alert, monitor official sources, and be prepared to act quickly if conditions change. If you are in an area under evacuation order, leave immediately and follow directions from emergency personnel.

If you feel unsafe, do not wait for an evacuation notice. Leave the area and move to a safe location.

Lake County recognizes the concern and disruption this fire may cause for residents, visitors, businesses, and property owners. We appreciate the community’s patience, cooperation, and care for one another as emergency responders continue their work.

Further updates will be shared by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management as information becomes available.

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Información sobre el Incendio Willow

Los miembros de la comunidad deben consultar la página web y las redes sociales de la Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias del Condado de Lake para obtener la información más precisa y actualizada, incluyendo avisos de evacuación, cierres de caminos, información sobre refugios, recursos para la evacuación de animales y actualizaciones sobre el incendio.

Durante este evento de emergencia, se recomienda a los residentes y visitantes mantenerse alerta, seguir las fuentes oficiales de información y estar preparados para actuar rápidamente si las condiciones cambian. Si usted se encuentra en un área bajo orden de evacuación, salga de inmediato y siga las instrucciones del personal de emergencia.

Si siente que está en peligro, no espere a recibir un aviso de evacuación. Salga del área y diríjase a un lugar seguro.

El Condado de Lake reconoce la preocupación y las dificultades que este incendio puede causar a residentes, visitantes, negocios y propietarios. Agradecemos la paciencia, cooperación y apoyo de la comunidad mientras el personal de emergencia continúa con su trabajo.

La Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias del Condado de Lake compartirá más actualizaciones a medida que haya información disponible.