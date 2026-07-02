Community Meeting - Willow Fire
Spanish translation headsets will be provided. The meeting will include 15 minutes of Q&A, followed by breakout groups with some of the Incident Management Team Leaders and incident maps in the High School lobby for more in depth discussions.
For those who can't make it in person, it will be streamed live on facebook.com/WillowFirePSICC
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