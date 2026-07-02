Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,635 in the last 365 days.

Community Meeting - Willow Fire

Spanish translation headsets will be provided. The meeting will include 15 minutes of Q&A, followed by breakout groups with some of the Incident Management Team Leaders and incident maps in the High School lobby for more in depth discussions.

For those who can't make it in person, it will be streamed live on facebook.com/WillowFirePSICC


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Community Meeting - Willow Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.