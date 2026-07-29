Smith Opens New Sales Office in Tampa, Florida

Paul Chilelli, General Manager of Smith's Tampa Office

The new location will help the company deepen its relationships with new and existing partners across the southeastern United States

Our broad market expertise and innovative supply chain solutions will help us support the immense growth we're seeing across the state.” — Paul Chilelli, General Manager of Smith's Tampa Office

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its newest sales office in Tampa, Florida. The office is Smith’s seventh in North America and twentieth worldwide, further expanding the company's global footprint and ability to provide tailored support to its customers in the region.With the opening of this new location, Smith is establishing its presence in a state that is quickly emerging as a leader in the semiconductor supply chain. Florida recently signed an agreement with Taiwan that will facilitate the expansion of the state’s semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain logistics. This follows its commitment to investing more than USD $1 billion in local, state, and federal funds to further Florida’s growth in the semiconductor market.To lead the Tampa office, Smith has named Paul Chilelli as General Manager. Paul joined Smith in 2012 as an International Account Representative. He later took on a variety of roles to support Smith’s purchase-price variance (PPV) program before being named to his most recent position of Global Account Manager in 2023. His extensive history at the company and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in building his team, developing new customer relationships across Florida, and promoting business opportunities in the area.“Tampa is a prime location for showcasing our unique capabilities and cultivating strategic partnerships within the semiconductor sector," said Paul. "Our broad market expertise and innovative supply chain solutions will help us support the immense growth we're seeing across the state. I am grateful to Smith’s leadership team for entrusting me with this opportunity as we continue our upward momentum and success.”The new office will be located at:Island Center2701 North Rocky Point DriveSuite 1045Tampa, FL, US 33607About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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