Smith Names Tony Chavez Vice President of Global Security

Tony will ensure the safety and security of all Smith employees, assets, and intellectual property

I am excited to further strengthen Smith's supply chain security protocols and support the organization's resiliency efforts around the world.” — Tony Chavez, Vice President of Global Security at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Tony Chavez to the position of Vice President of Global Security. In this role, he will reinforce Smith’s existing security infrastructure and further develop robust procedures to identify and protect against risks, threats, and vulnerabilities to the company’s supply chain ecosystem.“As the global threat landscape evolves, Smith is proactively implementing strategies to protect our people and assets, ensuring we consistently deliver the leading-edge quality our customers expect,” said Tony. “I am excited to further strengthen Smith's supply chain security protocols and support the organization's resiliency efforts around the world.”Tony brings nineteen years of experience in the risk-management field, giving the company a new source of knowledge for global security. With new threats—both physical and virtual—rapidly arising, Smith is committed to constantly innovating to build the strongest security architecture possible. Under Tony’s leadership, its global security team will monitor, investigate, and mitigate any potential threats, from bad actors in the cybersecurity space to unforeseeable natural disasters.Alongside external monitoring, the team will enhance Smith’s existing training for all employees to align with its security-related certifications , such as CTPAT and TAPA. Tony will be conducting regular evaluations to update the company’s security framework and align it with future growth plans.“Tony’s vision for securing the assets of both Smith and its customers allows us to move forward with confidence knowing everything is protected to the highest degree,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “His approach to security and collaboration will help us enhance our best-in-class security framework to eliminate potential threats before they are realized.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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