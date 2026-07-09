Smith Names Adrian Burke Vice President of Global Facilities

Adrian Burke, Vice President of Global Facilities

Adrian will oversee the maintenance, management, and operations of the company’s facilities worldwide

Smith continues to automate and drive efficiency within our best-in-class backbone of warehouses, test labs, and office spaces.” — Adrian Burke, Vice President of Global Facilities at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Adrian Burke to the role of Vice President of Global Facilities . In this role, he will spearhead initiatives to optimize Smith’s global facilities infrastructure and workplace operations “Smith’s reputation in the market sets us apart from our competition,” said Adrian. “As the growth of the semiconductor marketplace impacts an increasing number of strategic industries, Smith continues to automate and drive efficiency within our best-in-class backbone of warehouses, test labs, and office spaces.”Adrian joins Smith with more than 40 years of experience in distribution management and supply chain logistics. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 1984, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps and assigned as a Logistics Officer. He continued to take on a variety of directorial roles during his service commitment before being named Commanding Officer of the Defense Logistics Agency’s western global distribution hub. After leaving the military, Adrian continued working in sourcing and logistics, furthering his skills and knowledge in the private sector.“Adrian brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and versatility to the role,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “Throughout the course of his distinguished career in the US military and private sector, Adrian has been involved in strategic facility planning and management, emergency response and disaster recovery, international logistics, and supply chain management. He is a meticulous planner and possesses a strong attention to detail. We are excited to have Adrian on board, and I look forward to the valuable contributions he will deliver.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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