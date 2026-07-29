DSEC Hosts Seminars on 2026 Population By-Census and Scam Prevention

MACAU, July 29 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), in collaboration with local associations, conducted 30 thematic seminars on the 2026 Population By-Census between May and July, drawing nearly 2,100 association members. The seminars were designed to introduce data collection arrangements to strengthen public support for the population by-census, and to disseminate anti-fraud information related to statistical work to raise scam awareness.

During the seminars, DSEC representatives explained in detail the data collection methods and arrangements for the 2026 Population By-Census, including online submission methods and household visits. They underscored that enumerators will never request bank transfers or remittances, nor will they ask for ID card, bank account or credit card details. If in doubt, households may call DSEC hotline at 8809 8809, or check the fraud risk score and report suspicious messages via the WeChat anti-fraud mini-programme of the Judiciary Police, or seek assistance by calling the anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.

Households are encouraged to complete the survey securely and conveniently via the “Macao One Account” by 10 August, with all eligible households standing a chance to win electronic red packets. For households that have not submitted their responses by the deadline, DSEC enumerators will conduct door-to-door data collection in pairs between 1 and 15 August. Enumerators will be easily identifiable by their navy blue vests bearing the DSEC logo, grey work bags, and the official 2026 Population By-Census ID badges. To verify the identity of enumerators, households may scan the QR code on the notification letter with a mobile phone or call 8809 8809.

For more details about the 2026 Population By-Census, please visit DSEC’s thematic website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/Intercensos2026).