Macao Union Medical Center adjusts operating hours of its temporary shuttle bus service starting on 1 August
MACAU, July 30 - To facilitate patient travel between Conde de São Januário General Hospital and the Macao Union Medical Center, the Health Bureau and the Macao Union Medical Center jointly launched a temporary shuttle bus service. The service will adjust its operating hours and expand to include public holidays.
Under the adjusted schedule, the temporary shuttle bus service will operate 9 trips daily from Monday through Friday and 4 trips daily on Saturdays and public holidays for people in need. The specific service arrangements are as follows:
- Schedule:
- Monday through Friday
From Conde de São Januário General Hospital to Macao Union Medical Center: 7:30 to 14:00, 4 trips daily
From Macao Union Medical Center to Conde de São Januário General Hospital: 11:00 to 18:30, 5 trips daily
- Saturday, public holiday and compensatory rest day (excluding Sunday)
From Conde de São Januário General Hospital to Macao Union Medical Center: 7:30 to 12:00, 2 trips daily
From Macao Union Medical Center to Conde de São Januário General Hospital: 13:00 to 18:30, 2 trips daily
- Pick-up/Drop-off locations:
Macao Union Medical Center: Lobby, 1F (waiting area located to the right of the main entrance)
Conde de São Januário General Hospital: Near the bus stop at the Emergency Building (near the entrance and exit for the 24-hour outpatient clinics)
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