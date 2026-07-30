CCAC uncovers a case involving a police officer allegedly arranging for someone else to “take the blame” for him after traffic violation

MACAU, July 30 - The CCAC has uncovered a case involving a member of the personnel of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) allegedly arranging for someone else to “take the blame” for him after running a red light.

Details of the case reveal that the aforesaid police officer was under preventive suspension due to involvement in another criminal case, and was engaged in food delivery work for an extended period of time without authorisation from his department. Later on, after committing a minor traffic offence by running a red light, the police officer allegedly offered MOP1,000 as a reward to arrange for someone else to claim responsibility as the offender to the PSP in order to evade responsibility for the incident.

During the investigation, an individual admitted receiving a reward in return for “taking the blame”.

The two individuals involved allegedly committed document forgery under the Penal Code. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling and the PSP has been notified to follow up.