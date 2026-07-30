The Monetary Authority of Macao welcomes Guangdong Province to issue municipal government bonds in Macao

MACAU, July 30 - With the support of the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Government of Guangdong province will issue RMB 2.5 billion offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds in Macao in early August. The bonds will be offered exclusively to professional investors in two-year, three-year and five-year tenors, and will comprise green bonds, blue bonds and Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin-themed bonds.

The Monetary Authority of Macao welcomes the successive issuance of offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds by the People’s Government of Guangdong province in Macao. This issuance constitutes the sixth consecutive year since 2021 that the Guangdong Government has issued offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds in Macao, which demonstrates the continued support from the Central Government and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province to Macao in expediting the cultivation of bond market and promoting the high-quality development of the featured financial sector, and advancing the appropriate diversification of the economy. The Monetary Authority of Macao extends its sincere gratitude to the Central Government and the People’s Government of Guangdong province for their enduring support.

This year marks the commencement of the National 15th Five-Year Plan and Macao’s 3rd Five-Year Plan, and the transition into the second phase of development for the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The continued issuance of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin-themed bonds by Guangdong province in Macao constitutes not only an important initiative to pursue higher-level cooperation between Guangdong Province and Macao and deeper integration between Hengqin and Macao, but also a strong demonstration of supporting Macao in better integrating into and serving the overall national development. Concurrently, the continued issuance of green bonds and blue bonds will help diversify products of Macao’s bond market, and build the connection between green and blue projects in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and overseas capital market, contributing to the high-quality development of Greater Bay Area.