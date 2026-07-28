The Northern Ireland Community Infrastructure Fund (NICIF) is a capital grant intervention intended to support voluntary and community organisations to improve existing community buildings and facilities across Northern Ireland.
The appointed intermediary funding body (IFB) would be responsible for administering competitive grant calls on behalf of the department. This would include applicant support, application management, assessment processes, award recommendations, monitoring, reporting, assurance, grant payment and post-award grant management.
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Northern Ireland Community Infrastructure Fund competitive grant call
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