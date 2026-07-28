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DfC Contract Variance Data

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The Public Procurement Policy Statement requires that there will be transparency of any variances between original contract values and actual spend. This applies to goods, services and works contracts over the UK Thresholds. The DfC Contracts data is published below.

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DfC Contract Variance Data

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