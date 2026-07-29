Liquor Licences in Northern Ireland 2025
Headline statistics on the number of liquor licences in Northern Ireland at 31 December 2025.
The publication contains headline statistics on the following topics:
- number of liquor licences held by public houses
- number of liquor licences for public houses by geography and multiple deprivation quintile
- number of liquor licences held by off-licences
We are keen to hear any feedback or comments that you might have in relation to this publication
This Liquor Licences in Northern Ireland 2025 publication is now available to view in html format.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.