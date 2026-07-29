Liquor Licences in Northern Ireland 2025

Headline statistics on the number of liquor licences in Northern Ireland at 31 December 2025.

The publication contains headline statistics on the following topics:

number of liquor licences held by public houses

number of liquor licences for public houses by geography and multiple deprivation quintile

number of liquor licences held by off-licences

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