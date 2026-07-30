Avertium Achieves Elite Status in SentinelOne MSSP Partner Program

Elite designation enhances Avertium’s ability to deliver managed security services through SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform, Purple AI, and Cloud Security.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium, an AI-powered and human expertise-driven security and compliance partner, today announced it has achieved Elite status in the SentinelOne MSSP Partner Program. This makes Avertium one of a select group of SentinelOne Elite MSSP partners globally.The recognition reinforces Avertium’s ability to help organizations reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat and regulatory environment through advanced technology, managed security operations, and expert-led execution.Avertium’s Elite status bolsters Avertium’s customers’ access to SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform, Purple AI, and Cloud Security, delivered through Avertium’s Fusion MXDR for SentinelOne 24x7 managed detection and response service. The partnership extends Avertium’s integrated security model by improving visibility, accelerating investigation and response, and helping organizations turn security investments into measurable business outcomes.“Achieving SentinelOne Elite MSSP status reflects Avertium’s commitment to helping organizations move faster, reduce complexity, and build security programs that scale with evolving business needs,” said Avertium CEO Vicente Velez. “By combining SentinelOne’s AI-powered security platform with Avertium’s human-led security operations expertise and proprietary operations, we help customers reduce noise, improve precision, and respond to threats with greater confidence.”Avertium’s SentinelOne-powered services are designed to help midsize organizations unify protection across endpoint, identity, and cloud environments. From deployment and configuration to continuous monitoring, threat detection, analysis, and response, Avertium helps customers operationalize SentinelOne technology as part of a broader Assess, Design, Protect approach that connects strategy, implementation, and 24x7 security operations into one accountable partner model.Avertium’s Elite MSSP designation supports its broader mission to deliver tailored cybersecurity and compliance solutions that help organizations close critical gaps faster, reduce operational burden, strengthen audit readiness, and maximize the value of the security platforms they already own.Avertium is an AI-powered, human expertise-driven security and compliance partner that helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and stay audit-ready in an increasingly complex threat and regulatory environment. Through its unique Assess, Design, Protect approach, Avertium brings together managed security operations, compliance services, secure platform configuration, security testing, and deep security expertise to turn strategy into action and technology investments into measurable business outcomes.SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world's most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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