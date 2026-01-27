Avertium recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Trailblazer

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium today announced it won the Security Trailblazer award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2026 presented by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The company’s innovation and achievements over the past 12 months have elevated and distinguished it within the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of Software Development Companies and Services Partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft Security technology.Award winners demonstrated excellence across the security landscape during the past 12 months.“This award reinforces Avertium’s role as a forward-leaning security partner for organizations navigating an AI-driven future. Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to deliver innovative, scalable security outcomes while continuously raising the bar internally. Showcasing Avertium’s own ‘Customer Zero’ AI journey as part of this recognition reflects our commitment to earning customer trust through real-world execution,” said Ben Masino, President and Chief Growth Officer, Avertium.“We were looking to maximize our investments with Microsoft and utilize the tools we had access to,” said Ron Grohman, Infrastructure and Security Manager, Bush Brothers. “Avertium stepped in to help us migrate with their Fusion MXDR service. They had us up and running very quickly, with better results than we were getting from years of tuning with our legacy tools. In addition to better security results, we were able to realize substantial savings. Their philosophy of pushing the limit and continually innovating is a perfect complement to our corporate strategy of staying on the cutting edge of security.”At the seventh annual Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, Microsoft announced award winners in 6 categories honoring partner trailblazers, changemakers and security services and Software developer partner of the year awards. This is the seventh-year awards were given. Avertium won the Security Trailblazer award.“Congratulations to this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winners and all the remarkable finalists,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. “Security is truly a team sport, and our partners demonstrate the power of collaboration every day. By joining forces and harnessing the latest advancements in AI, we’re building stronger defenses and paving the way for a safer digital future together.”Established as an association to bring together Microsoft leaders, Software Development Companies and Services Partners, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape. Together with Microsoft stakeholders, MISA members voted on the Microsoft Security Excellence Award winners, recognizing their peers' efforts towards enhancing security.Avertium is an MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” approach addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats. That’s why customers trust Avertium to deliver better security, improved compliance, and greater ROI.

