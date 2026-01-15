Avertium Unveils New eBook: Readying Security Operations for the Age of AI

A practical guide to navigating AI risk, readiness, and use case adoption

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium today announced the release of its new eBook, Readying Security Operations for the Age of AI, a comprehensive guide designed to help IT and security leaders embrace artificial intelligence with clarity, confidence, and responsible guardrails. As AI rapidly reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, the eBook provides a timely roadmap for organizations seeking to balance innovation with protection.Artificial intelligence is accelerating both opportunity and risk across enterprises at unprecedented rates. While AI powered systems are enabling extraordinary speed, efficiency, and operational insight, threat actors are simultaneously weaponizing the same capabilities to increase attack volume, sophistication, and evasion. Avertium’s new eBook explores this duality head on — equipping security and business leaders with the frameworks, practices, and real world examples needed to navigate AI safely and strategically.“AI is fundamentally rewriting the rules of security operations,” said Avertium President Ben Masino. “Organizations that thrive in this new era will be the ones that match innovation with governance to ensure AI amplifies decision making, not risk. This eBook was written to give leaders a clear, actionable path forward.”A Practical Guide for the Agentic EraThe eBook breaks AI readiness into three foundational pillars that set the stage for safe, scalable adoption:• AI Governance: How to set direction, accountability, and boundaries for emerging AI capabilities.• Technical Enablement: Why secure identity, configuration maturity, and platform readiness are essential before deploying copilots and agents.• Data Centric Controls: How to govern and protect the data that fuels AI systems, from classification to role based access.Readers will also find step by step guidance on defining purpose driven use cases, validating them through a governance lens, assessing risks, preparing data, and iterating responsibly.Industry Specific Use Cases and Practical ExamplesTo help organizations move from theory to execution, the eBook highlights high value use cases tested within Avertium’s own Security Operations Center, including alert enrichment, incident summarization, and natural language query generation, and provides additional industry-specific examples tailored to healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.Strengthening Security in an AI Accelerated WorldAvertium underscores that while AI introduces transformative capabilities, it amplifies the need for long standing security fundamentals. Misconfigurations, identity risks, data sprawl, and blind spots remain, and they grow more consequential as autonomous agents enter the environment.“AI readiness is no longer optional,” the eBook asserts. “It’s the defining factor separating organizations that harness AI for competitive advantage from those that struggle to translate potential into practice.”AvailabilityReadying Security Operations for the Age of AI is available for download now Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” approach addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats. That’s why customers trust Avertium to deliver better security, improved compliance, and greater ROI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.