SLED Charges Beaufort County Man with Petit Larceny

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Patrick Allen Hall, 59, with Petit Larceny - $2,000 or Less on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the Ridgeland Police Department.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Hall was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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