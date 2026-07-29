SLED Charges Beaufort County Man with Petit Larceny
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Patrick Allen Hall, 59, with Petit Larceny - $2,000 or Less on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the Ridgeland Police Department.
Details can be found in the attached warrant.
Hall was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.
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