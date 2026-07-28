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SLED Charges McBee Mayor, Police Chief, and Two Former Police Officers with Criminal Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Timothy R. Knight, 51, Michael A. Irvin, 52, and Gregory P. Block, 41, with Criminal Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office on Monday, July 27, 2026. The three were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

SLED also charged Glenn C. Odom, 77, with Criminal Conspiracy and three counts of Misconduct in Office on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Odom was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges McBee Mayor, Police Chief, and Two Former Police Officers with Criminal Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office

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