SLED Charges Saluda County Man with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Timothy James Osterfield, 65, with two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Osterfield was booked into the Saluda County Detention Center, where he was served with an additional Attempted Murder charge.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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