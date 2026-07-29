Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1006734
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: VSP - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 2313 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 103, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drugs
ACCUSED: Gwyon T. Sutton
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police observed a traffic violation occur on Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, VT. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and were able to identify the operator as Gwyon T. Sutton, 51 of Westfield, MA. After further investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment from Sutton, and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for further processing. Sutton was later released on a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2026, @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: YES
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.