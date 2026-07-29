Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1006734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: VSP - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 2313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 103, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drugs

ACCUSED: Gwyon T. Sutton

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police observed a traffic violation occur on Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, VT. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and were able to identify the operator as Gwyon T. Sutton, 51 of Westfield, MA. After further investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment from Sutton, and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for further processing. Sutton was later released on a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2026, @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: YES