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Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1006734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                           

STATION: VSP - Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 2313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 103, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Gwyon T. Sutton

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, MA

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police observed a traffic violation occur on Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, VT.  Troopers initiated a traffic stop and were able to identify the operator as Gwyon T. Sutton, 51 of Westfield, MA. After further investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment from Sutton, and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for further processing. Sutton was later released on a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division  for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2026, @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

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Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs

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