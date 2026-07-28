VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury is now OPEN

VT Route 100 near Gregg Hill is now re-opened to both lanes of travel.





From: Haney, Andrea

Sent: Monday, July 27, 2026 9:30 AM

Subject: Road Closure VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 in the area of Greg Hill Rd Waterbury is closed in both directions due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.