Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,932 in the last 365 days.

VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury is now OPEN

 

VT Route 100 near Gregg Hill is now re-opened to both lanes of travel.

 


 

From: Haney, Andrea
Sent: Monday, July 27, 2026 9:30 AM
Subject: Road Closure VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 in the area of Greg Hill Rd Waterbury is closed in both directions due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area or seek alternate routes. 

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury is now OPEN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.