Williston Barracks / DUI #5, Criminal Threatening, DLS

CASE#: 26A1005661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2026 at approximately 0034 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1695 Vermont Route 128, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5

ACCUSED: Philip J. Smith

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28, 2026, at approximately 0034 hours troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 1695 VT Route 128 in Westford for a reported noise disturbance.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a heavily intoxicated male sitting in front of a residence that was not his own while actively consuming an alcoholic beverage. The individual was identified as Philip J. Smith (47) of Milton.

During the investigation, troopers determined that Smith had intentionally driven his vehicle into a ditch behind the residence.

Following a thorough investigation, Smith was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of DUI #5. Smith was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans in lieu of $500 bail.

Smith is scheduled to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 28, 2026, at 1030 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #5, Criminal Threatening and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 28, 2026 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.