Audit Protocols Posted
The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) posted the following audit protocols on its website:
- Transportation Ambulette
- Transportation Taxi / Livery
To view these protocols, please visit: https://omig.ny.gov/audit/audit-protocols
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