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OMIG Posts Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Protocol

OMIG Update: Protocol Posted on OMIG's Website

The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) posted the following audit protocol on its website:
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

To view this protocol, please visit: https://omig.ny.gov/audit/audit-protocols

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OMIG Posts Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Protocol

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