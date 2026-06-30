OMIG Posts Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Protocol
OMIG Update: Protocol Posted on OMIG's Website
The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) posted the following audit protocol on its website:
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)
To view this protocol, please visit: https://omig.ny.gov/audit/audit-protocols
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