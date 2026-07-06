OMIG Update: Updates to the Compliance Program Review Module

OMIG’s Bureau of Compliance is pleased to announce an updated version of the Compliance Program Review (CPR) Module, which is the tool providers use to answer questions and provide supporting documentation for the Compliance Program Review process.

Based on provider feedback and reviewer observation, updates were made to clarify instructions for completion, include a documentation request crosswalk within each relevant question, and reformat for ease of view. The updated Compliance Program Review Module is available here: https://omig.ny.gov/compliance/compliance-library . Please note, the updated module is to be used for any CPR submissions submitted July 6, 2026 and going forward.

Providers that have already submitted a completed Module, or are in the process of completing a Module, may continue to use the previous format. As a reminder, please do not send OMIG’s Bureau of Compliance a completed Module and/or supporting documentation unless you have received a Notification Letter instructing you to do so.

It is OMIG’s aim that the updated Module will lend to ease of use and expedite the Compliance Program Review process.