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Save the date: Douglas County’s Open Space Fall Festival returns September 2026

Are you looking forward to cooler weather, changing leaves, and fall festivals? Mark your calendar for Douglas County’s Open Space Fall Festival, returning to Sandstone Ranch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

This year’s festival is designed with the community at its heart, offering guests of all ages the chance to explore one of the County’s most cherished open spaces while meeting the people who help protect it. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with Open Space Rangers, speak with wildfire mitigation experts, and engage with first responders who work year-round to keep Douglas County safe.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Location: Sandstone Ranch Open Space (guided entry; map and directions provided on our webpage)
Cost: Free and open to all ages
Festival webpage: Open Space Fall Festival – Douglas County

Blending the best of late summer and early fall, the Open Space Fall Festival offers a full day of outdoor adventure, hands-on learning, food and fun. Whether you’re a seasoned trail user or experiencing County open spaces for the first time, the event has something for everyone, including:

  • Guided activities and nature exploration
  • Educational booths and demonstrations
  • Family-friendly games and experiences
  • Opportunities to learn about land stewardship and wildfire preparedness

The Open Space Fall Festival is more than an event; it’s a chance to enjoy the beauty of Colorado, spend time outside with family and friends, and celebrate the landscapes that make Douglas County special.

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Save the date: Douglas County’s Open Space Fall Festival returns September 2026

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