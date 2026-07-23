Have you mitigated for wildfire in 2026? Let’s split the cost this summer.

Douglas County Wildfire Mitigation Cost-Share program offers homeowners 50% financial match toward mitigation efforts

Pictured: No homes were damaged in this 2026 wildfire in Douglas County

Wildfire remains the No. 1 natural hazard facing Douglas County. This year alone, the Douglas County Helitack team has responded to 28 wildfire missions, and too many of those fires have threatened homes in our community. While our first responders stand ready to protect lives and property when fires ignite, the best defense is reducing the risk before a wildfire starts.

This summer, homeowners and neighbors can take proactive steps to better protect their homes, property, and community and your County government is here to help.

This is the second opportunity this year to take advantage of Douglas County’s Wildfire Mitigation Cost-Share program, which will provide a 50% financial match to homeowners up to $ 25,000 to help them improve defensible space, reduce hazards and increase community safety and resilience to wildfires. Additionally, the county will contribute up to $ 50,000 for community projects and $7,500 for community chipping or slash pickup. The County encourages adjacent residents to apply together. Applicants are required to provide a detailed scope of work, two contractor estimates from the list of approved contractors and a site map highlighting where work is planned to take place.

The current application period is open from July 27 to Aug. 27.

Earlier this year, Douglas County’s Wildfire Mitigation Cost-Share program aided in reducing wildfire fuels on more than 72 properties with a total County investment of $587,644. With this second round of grants, the goal is to target more projects and homes within the Wildland Urban Interface, where developed land meets natural habitat.

“For most families, their home is their single greatest investment, and protecting it starts long before a wildfire ignites,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “Living in the wildland-urban interface means wildfire is a reality we all share. Our goal is to empower homeowners with the tools and resources they need to reduce risk, strengthen their property, and work alongside their neighbors to build safer, more resilient communities.”

Learn more about creating defensible space and see real-life examples of wildfire mitigation techniques and tips on our webpage.